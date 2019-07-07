Detroit Archdiocese suspends pastor due to 'credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor'

DETROIT - Rev. Eduard Perrone, 70, has been restricted from any public ministry due to a credible allegation of sexual abuse of a minor pending a church process, the Archdiocese of Detroit announced Sunday.

Perrone was suspended Friday. Additionally, his name has been added to the Archdiocese of Detroit's list of clergy credibly accused of abuse.

A further determination on the matter now falls to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which reviews all cases involving the sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults by clergy.

While restricted from ministry, Perrone is prohibited from representing himself as a priest, wearing clerical attire or exercising any form of church ministry.

The timeline of Perrone's work history with the church is below:

1978-1981: Associate Pastor, St. Peter Parish, Mt. Clemens

1981-1984: Associate Pastor, St. Genevieve Parish, Livonia

1984-1987: Associate Pastor, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Grotto) Parish, Detroit

1987-1994: Pastor, St. Nicholas Parish, Capac

1994 - present: Pastor, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Grotto) Parish, Detroit

Individuals with knowledge of sexual abuse by clergy or other church representatives are urged to contact local law enforcement, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office at 844-324-3374 and the Archdiocese of Detroit at 866-343-8055.

There are no time limits or restrictions on individuals wishing to report abuse.

