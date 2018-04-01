Detroit-area composer brings award-winning documentary to Freep Film Festival

DETROIT - An award-winning documentary with a score composed by a Detroit-area native is on its way to Wayne State University to play during the Freep Film Festival.

The documentary, "Soufra," will premiere at the Freep Film Festival at the Wayne State University Welcome Center, 42 W. Warren Ave. at 5 p.m. on April 13.

"Soufra" details the journey of refugee Mariam Shaar, who has spent her whole life in a refugee camp in Lebanon. The film follows Mariam and other refugee women who attempt to change their lives by creating a catering company and expanding its reach outside the refugee camp with a food truck business.

Detroit-area native Ken Joseph, who composed the documentary, grew up listening to classic jazz artists including Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans and Oscar Peterson. Those musicians had a huge impact on his life's journey, as he then went on to study jazz piano at Wayne State University.

"While attending Sterling Heights High School, I played my first professional engagement with Johnny Trudell's Big Band in Detroit," Joseph said. "That's the moment I knew I wanted to make music my career. I was influenced by the local sounds of Motown."

Joseph has also been able to score feature-length films and other documentaries and has received the Gold Medal of Excellence at Park City Film Music Awards during the Sundance Film Festival.

"Soufra" is directed by Michigan native and Central Michigan University alumnus Thomas A. Morgan, and produced by Flint native Kathleen Glynn.

The documentary is approximately one hour and 13 minutes. Tickets are $10 online at tickets.freep.com or $12 at the door.

