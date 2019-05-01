Detroit artist Jay Squared celebrates new music with listening party at Ready Player One

Jay Squared poster at listening party at Ready Player One in Detroit. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

DETROIT - Alt-hip-hop artist, Jay Squared, celebrated the release of his new music with a listening party at the Ready Player One bar and arcade in Detroit.

A good crowd gathered in the bar on April 14 to support the artist and his music during the retro game-themed celebration. Jay Squared plans on releasing a series of singles this summer.

His most recent single is called "Enemies," an ethereal song with a steady beat and solid flow.

Check out Jay Squared on Twitter and listen to "Enemies" below.

