Detroit artist Jay Squared celebrates new music with listening party at Ready Player One

New tracks to be released this summer

By Kayla Clarke, Amber Ainsworth

Jay Squared poster at listening party at Ready Player One in Detroit. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

DETROIT - Alt-hip-hop artist, Jay Squared, celebrated the release of his new music with a listening party at the Ready Player One bar and arcade in Detroit.

A good crowd gathered in the bar on April 14 to support the artist and his music during the retro game-themed celebration. Jay Squared plans on releasing a series of singles this summer.

Ready Player One bar and arcade in Detroit. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

 

His most recent single is called "Enemies," an ethereal song with a steady beat and solid flow.

Check out Jay Squared on Twitter and listen to "Enemies" below.

Jay Squared poster at Ready Player One in Detroit. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

