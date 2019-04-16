Detroit City Council votes to bar several towing companies

DETROIT - There have been alleged kickbacks to police and alleged illegal activity caught on camera in connection with Detroit's towing industry and a City Council took major steps to try and clean it up.

The City Council voted to affirm the debarment of the following:

Gasper Fiore for 20 years

Jennifer Fiore for 20 years

Joan Fiore and Javion & Sam’s Towing Service, Inc. for 15 years

Jessica Lucas for 10 years

Boulevard & Trumbull Towing Inc. for 20 years

Paul Ott, Gene’s Towing, Inc. and City Wide Towing, Inc. for 7 years

Anthony Thomas and B & G Towing for 7 years

The debarments were issued by the Detroit Office of Inspector General on Dec. 14 after an investigation of the tow companies and their business interest.

“The people of Detroit entrusted us to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions. In this instance, we are holding these tow contractors accountable. Honesty and integrity are values endorsed by the City and will be enforced by our Office”, stated Inspector General Ellen Ha.

Watch the video above for the full story.

