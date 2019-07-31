Detroit debates: Health care, immigration, gun violence top issues during first night

DETROIT - The political focus was on Detroit on Tuesday night as Democratic candidates for president took the stage for the first of two debates.

It was clear from opening statements that Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders were not representative of everybody on the stage. Both of them have higher poll numbers, but they did not get all the attention.

They reiterated their positions on "Medicare for All" and decriminalizing border crossings. Steve Bullock, John Hickenlooper, John Delaney and Tim Ryan staked out more moderate positions.

CNN Democratic debate lineup. (CNN)

