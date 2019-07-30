Follow live updates: First night of Democratic Debates in Detroit

The lineup for the Democratic presidential candidates debate July 30, 2019 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The eyes of the political world will be on Detroit as democratic candidates for president take the stage for the first of two debates.

Here's everything you need to know about the first Detroit Debate night:

When and where is the debate?

CNN is airing the Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates live from the Fox Theatre in Detroit at 8 p.m. on July 30.

Which candidates will be on stage?

First night (July 30)

Marianne Williamson

John Delaney

John Hickenlooper

Tim Ryan

Steve Bullock

Amy Klobuchar

Beto O'Rourke

Pete Buttigieg

Elizabeth Warren

Bernie Sanders

How can you watch the Detroit debates?

The debate will air live on CNN and CNN streaming apps. You can also follow live coverage on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

What are the debate rules?

Just like the first debates in Florida earlier this summer, there will be 20 candidates taking part, 10 on the first night and 10 on the second night. However, some of the rules have changed since the Miami debates in June -- here are the changes, according to CNN.

Who are the debate moderators?

CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will serve together as the moderators for both debates.

Follow live updates and chat with the Local 4 team below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.