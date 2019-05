A Detroit emergency medical technician was taken to a hospital after being assaulted, police said. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit emergency medical technician was taken to a hospital Monday after being attacked by a 41-year-old man, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 15100 block of Mayfield Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the 37-year-old on-duty EMT was assaulted by a 41-year-old man.

The EMT is stable after being taken to a hospital, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

