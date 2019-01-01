Detroit family demands answers after father killed protecting them during home invasion

Douglas Thornton was killed protecting his family during a Dec. 17, 2018 home invasion. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A family is demanding answers after a 40-year-old father of four was shot and killed during a Dec. 17 home invasion.

Douglas Benjamin Thornton and his family were sleeping when intruders broke into their home near Greenfield Road and Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side. Thornton was killed when he confronted the intruders. His girlfriend said he sacrificed himself protecting the family.

The family gathered Tuesday outside the home on Prevost Street. They're hoping someone can help identify Thornton's killer.

No one has been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

