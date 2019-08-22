Detroit family devastated after second triple shooting since May

DETROIT - A family on Detroit's west side is mourning after a fatal shooting Thursday on the city's west side.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Robson Street, near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway.

Deante Deshaun Clark, 27, was shot and killed. He was honoring his cousin, Alunte Deshaun Davis, who was killed with two others in May.

It's unclear if the shootings are related.

Police said there was a knock at the door and the shooter was let in. He shot Clark, another man and 23-year-old Brandi Harris.

Her aunt said Harris had just met a new boyfriend and had nothing to do with Thursday's violence. She and the other man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

