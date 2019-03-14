Detroit family seeks answers in hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old man

DETROIT - A family is looking for answers after a 34-year-old father was killed in a hit-and-run Feb. 23.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police seek hit-and-run driver who killed 34-year-old man walking in street

"He wasn't caught up in any crimes," said his sister, Lashawna Hall. "He was a hard-working young man living his best life when someone took that away from him."

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 18000 block of Morang Avenue. Reginald Edwards was walking in the middle of the street when he was struck by a driver in a red vehicle traveling south on Morang Avenue from Seven Mile Road. The vehicle was speeding, police said.

The red vehicle is possibly a Pontiac Grand Prix and has damage on the passenger side door.

Edwards was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The family understands the driver likely didn't mean to kill Edwards, but the fact that the driver didn't slow down or stop to check on him is weighing on the family. They're hoping the driver turns him or herself in.

"Just do the right thing," Hall said. "Because, for me, there's no closure until you turn yourself in."

Edwards was engaged to be married and was a father to two young children.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle in the video below is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

