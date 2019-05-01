Detroit father killed, mother shot because son thought they did something to his car

DETROIT - Detroit police said a man shot his parents Wednesday because he thought they did something to his car.

The shooting left a 60-year-old man dead and a 64-year-old woman injured. The alleged shooter, the victim's 35-year-old son, is in custody.

Neighbors said the son would sit in his Honda in the 20400 block of Grandview Street, but they never saw him driving the vehicle that led to the shooting about 5 a.m.

Hear more from neighbors in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.