Detroit firefighters rescue man, 3 women from burning home

DETROIT - Detroit firefighters rescued four people who were trapped Friday in a home that caught fire on the city's east side.

All four victims were overcome by intense smoke inside the home, officials said.

The fire began around 9 a.m. at the home on Wilshire Drive near Chalmers Street and Outer Drive, according to authorities.

When firefighters, four people and a dog were trapped inside the home, officials said.

"Be advised, there is an adult male in the house, an adult male in the house," a firefighter said, via Broadcastify.

A 59-year-old man was unconscious somewhere on the first floor, officials said. They said fire was rolling out of a kitchen window and spreading fast.

"There is still one person trapped in the dwelling," a firefighter said, via Broadcastify.

Firefighters had to go in and look through all the smoke and fire. They found the man and carried him out of the home.

"The fourth occupant is out of the house," a firefighter said, via Broadcastify.

Upstairs, there were three women, ages 29, 22 and 16, trapped by the flames, according to authorities.

Firefighters said they pulled two of the women out of an upstairs window. The third woman was led down the stairs and outside to safety, officials said.

Firefighters also tried to save the family dog. They frantically performed CPR and gave the dog oxygen, but after 20 minutes, the dog died.

