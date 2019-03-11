Detroit man accused of leading massive dog fighting ring that hurt dozens of dogs

DETROIT - The leader of an alleged dog fighting ring faced a judge Monday after police rescued more than 30 animals from his Detroit home, officials said.
Julian Aykan, 29, was arraigned Monday on nearly a dozen criminal charges. Police said his home on the city's east side was the site of a massive dog fighting ring.
Aykan is expected to be charged in connection with possessing dogs used for fighting, cruelty to animals and weapons offenses.
On Friday, officials with the Detroit Police Department and Michigan Humane Society raided a home on Edmore Drive and three other homes in Detroit, according to authorities.
Officials found 35 dogs with bite trauma and injuries consistent with dogfighting, police said.
Prosecutors said Akyan owned animals and equipment for the purpose of illegal dogfighting.
Authorities also removed a "grand champion" fighting dog from one of the properties, police said.
Firearms and ammunition were also found, according to officials.
