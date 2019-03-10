Detroit man charged after police bust large dogfighting ring

Nearly 3 dozen dogs were rescued when police busted dogfighting ring in Detroit on March 8, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Julian Akyan, a 29-year-old Detroit man, in connection with possessing dogs used for fighting, cruelty to animals and weapons offenses.

According to authorities, 35 dogs with injuries consistent with dogfighting were rescued Friday after police raided four properties on suspicion of dogfighting. Police also found weapons and dogfighting paraphernalia.

Akyan is expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, animal fighting, possession of animal fighting equipment, two charges of animal cruelty and five charges of felony firearm.

The Michigan Humane Society has offered to cover all adoption fees at all its Michigan adoption shelters to free room for the rescued dogs and reduce strain on staff.

Those who would like to adopt a rescue or donate can visit the Michigan Humane Society's official website here.

