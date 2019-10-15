Detroit man arrested after 6 people shot at Eastpointe bar

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - A Detroit man has been arrested for shooting six people inside an Eastpointe bar, officials said.

Lenny Whitfield, 47, is accused of firing shots around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Last Call Bar on East 10 Mile Road near Hayes Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said an argument escalated and spread outside the bar, where Whitfield fired shots with a handgun, striking six people.

Eastpointe police questioned a person of interest over the week, but they were also searching for a second person. Police said the two were together on the night of the shooting.

Authorities said Monday that two of the six victims were still in the hospital. One man was in critical condition and a woman was stable. The other four victims were treated and released, police said.

Whitfield was arrested Tuesday and arraigned at 38th District Court in Eastpointe.

He was charged with five counts of assault with intent to murder, five counts of felony firearm -- second offense and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Assault with intent to murder is punishable by up to life in prison. The other charges are each punishable by up to five years in prison, officials said.

Whitfield is being held in lieu of $5 million bail. He must wear a GPS tether if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 30, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Nov. 5.

Officials continue to investigate the shooting.

