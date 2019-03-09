Nearly 3 dozen dogs rescued after police bust Detroit dogfighting ring

DETROIT - Close to three dozen dogs were rescued Friday after police raided four properties on suspicion of dogfighting.

ORIGINAL STORY: Detroit police bust dog fighting ring, search warrants executed at four properties

The Michigan Humane Society took in 35 dogs from several homes on Balfour Street and Edmore Drive.

"I was kind of shocked, like, what's going on?" said Marcello Moore, who witnessed the raid. "I saw them bringing out dogs and puppies."

Moore lives a few houses down from where one of the raids occurred.

"It's sad to see that happen," Moore said.

Moore said he was surprised to hear the allegations his neighbor is accused of running a dogfighting ring.

"Overall, he was a good guy. Quiet with his family," Moore said. "I really didn't know about the dogfighting thing he had going on down there."

Moore said he knew his neighbor had dogs, but he never noticed anything unusual.

Detroit police started investigating in early 2019, and four search warrants led them to finding the dogs and dogfighting paraphernalia.

The man accused of leading the ring is facing charges. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.

The Michigan Humane Society has offered to cover all adoption fees at all its Michigan adoption shelters to free room for the rescued dogs and reduce strain on staff.

The Detroit location currently only has cats at this time.

Those who would like to adopt a rescue or donate can visit the Michigan Humane Society's official website here.

