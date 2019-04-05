Detroit man charged in connection with Midtown shooting

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Midtown, officials said.

Trevaun Marquise Pearson, 25, is accused of shooting a 30-year-old Detroit man around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Woodward Avenue.

Police said the victim was in critical condition after being shot in the face and shoulder. The shooting stemmed from an argument on a bus, according to authorities.

Pearson is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and a felony firearms violation.

He was arraigned Friday afternoon and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 18, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for April 25.

"I hang out here all the time and I've never felt threatened or scared," resident Rachel Haddad said.

The area became the site of an active police investigation, though, with caution tape blocking the way.

"I'm really shocked, to be honest," Haddad said.

"There was a crowd of people that gathered after the incident took place," Detroit police Capt. Rodney Cox said.

The shooter tried to blend into the crowd to get away, but he was being watched, according to Cox.

"We have several cameras in the area," Cox said. "For those that choose to commit acts of violence, we will find you, take you into custody and hold you accountable for your actions."

He said police and the community won't tolerate violence.

"It's unacceptable," Cox said. "We've made leaps and bounds. It's a safe place to be."

Cox doesn't want people to worry about their safety in Midtown because of this incident.

"This is and will continue to be a safe place to come live, work, play and shop," Cox said.

