25-year-old man shot in face, shoulder in Detroit's Midtown after argument on bus, police say

DETROIT - A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the face along Woodward Avenue in Detroit's Midtown, officials said.

The shooting happened in broad daylight around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Selden Street.

"I hand out here all the time and I've never felt threatened or scared," resident Rachel Haddad said.

The area became the site of an active police investigation, though, with caution tape blocking the way.

"I'm really shocked, to be honest," Haddad said.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the face and shoulder in the middle of the roadway after a dispute with another man on a bus, officials said.

"There was a crowd of people that gathered after the incident took place," Detroit police Capt. Rodney Cox said.

The shooter tried to blend into the crowd to get away, but he was being watched, according to Cox.

"We have several cameras in the area," Cox said.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man.

"For those that choose to commit acts of violence, we will find you, take you into custody and hold you accountable for your actions," Cox said.

He said police and the community won't tolerate the violence.

"It's unacceptable," Cox said. "We've made leaps and bounds. It's a safe place to be."

Cox doesn't want people to worry about their safety in Midtown because of this incident.

"This is and will continue to be a safe place to come live, work, play and shop," Cox said.

