Detroit man charged in fatal beating of Berkley man after car crash

DETROIT - A Detroit man who's still at large has been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a Berkley man after a two-car crash, officials said.

Lawrence James Davis, 23, is charged with open murder in connection with the beating death of Tyler Jordan Wingate, 24.

Police said Davis and Wingate were involved in a crash after 1 a.m. Monday on Livernois Avenue near West Davison.

Davis and Wingate got out of their vehicles and walked into a nearby gas station parking lot, where Davis is accused of striking Wingate in the head, according to authorities.

After Wingate fell, Davis continued to strike and kick him, police said.

Davis fled the scene on foot, officials said.

Detroit police officers were called to the area around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found Wingate lying on the ground of the gas station parking lot in the 13500 block of Livernois Avenue.

The two damaged vehicles were nearby, police said.

Medical officials took Wingate to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detroit investigators identified Davis as a suspect.

Police are still searching for him.

