Detroit police ID suspect in fatal assault after car crash

DETROIT - Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal assault that took place in Detroit.

Lawrence James Davis, 23, is accused of beating a man to death at 1:51 a.m. Monday in the 13500 block of Livernois Avenue. Witnesses told police the victim, a 24-year-old man, got into a car crash with the suspect.

After the crash, witnesses said, Davis exited his vehicle, approached the victim and kicked and punched him multiple times. After the assault, Davis fled the scene on foot with three other men, according to witnesses.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Watch the report from Local 4 News at 5 below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.