Detroit man charged in fatal car crash

DETROIT - Derick Anthony Brown, 42, of Detroit has been charged in connection with the fatal car crash that killed Kaneesha Griffin, 26, of Detroit.

The crash happened on Oct. 7 at 2:40 a.m. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office the defendant was allegedly driving in his car while intoxicated and waiving a handgun.

Griffin was riding in the front passenger seat of Brown’s car. A Detroit police officer pulled Brown over on the 17600 block of East Warren while conducting a traffic stop.

The officer approached the car and gave commands which Brown ignored. Brown reportedly drove away at a high speed and fled multiple police cars.

Brown drove north on University Place for about one mile when he lost control and crashed into a garage in the 17700 block of Chester Road.

Brown and Griffin were not in the car when police arrived at the crash scene. A handgun was confiscated near Brown’s car and used as evidence by the police.

Griffin was discovered in the alley behind the garage. She was taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained in the car crash.

Brown was found in the rear of a location and arrested by the police.

Brown is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, fleeing and eluding, carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. He is also charged with five counts of felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned this afternoon in the 36th District Court.

