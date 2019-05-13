Detroit man charged in nonfatal shooting near Grand Circus Park

DETROIT - Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Richard Lee-Jose Allen, of Detroit, in connection with the nonfatal shooting of Jalen Dontez Davis.

On May 6 at around 2 a.m., Detroit officers were standing in front of a club near Woodward Avenue and West Adams.

A gunshot was heard nearby and when officers went to investigate, a vehicle driven at a high rate of speed, hit a parked car on West Adams.

As the police officers observed the crash, Allen allegedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but was apprehended by the officers.

While the officers detained Allen, the victim approached them with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency Medical Services personnel were dispatched to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Allen allegedly shot the victim from his vehicle and struck him with his car before crashing into a parked car.

On Tuesday, Allen was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree felony firearm.

He was arraigned on the same day and received a $50,000 cash/surety bond.

His probable cause hearing before Judge Ronald Giles is scheduled for Friday at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation continued until Monday and Allen has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new charges at his probable cause hearing in 36th District Court.

