Detroit man charged with raping girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter twice

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the rape of his girlfriend's 11-year-old daughter, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Darrell Lee Harris, 50, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in July and August at a home in the 5500 block of Coplin Street on Detroit's east side.

Harris was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a person under 13 years old.

He was arrested Wednesday by Detroit police, according to authorities.

Harris was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 20, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 27.

Harris is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Harris' girlfriend, Erica Underwood, said she found videos on his phone that showed him removing the blankets from her daughter as she slept, according to authorities.

Officials said Harris got a head start from a Detroit police sex crimes investigator who received the case Dec. 1 but failed to finish writing up the warrant request for him before going on vacation.

Underwood's daughter was interviewed and said Harris had touched her on two occasions, police said.

Police told Underwood she gave them everything they needed to get Harris off the streets, but weeks went by and Underwood handed over more evidence, such as taped conversations with Harris during which she says he admitted to some of his actions.

"I can't even explain it to myself," Underwood said.

Charges were finally approved late Tuesday night, 67 days after Underwood first went to Detroit police.

