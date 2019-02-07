Police: Detroit investigator went on vacation before finishing warrant for accused child molester

DETROIT - A Detroit woman accusing her boyfriend of touching her 11-year-old daughter is outraged after an investigator apparently went on vacation before finishing a warrant request for the suspect.

Police are on the hunt for Darrell Harris, 50, on two counts of criminal sexual conduct against the 11-year-old girl.

Officials said Harris got a head start from a Detroit police sex crimes investigator who received the case Dec. 1 but failed to finish writing up the warrant request for him before going on vacation.

Erica Underwood was dating Harris when she found videos on his phone that showed him removing the blankets from her daughter as she slept, according to authorities.

Underwood went right to police. Her daughter was interviewed and said Harris had touched her on two occasions.

Police told Underwood she gave them everything they needed to get Harris off the streets, but that didn't happen. Weeks went by and Underwood handed over more evidence, such as taped conversations with Harris during which she says he admitted to some of his actions.

"I can't even explain it to myself," Underwood said.

Charges were finally approved late Tuesday night, 67 days after Underwood first went to Detroit police.

"Who knows if he is not in custody yet," Underwood said.

