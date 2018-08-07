Detroit man gets 120 years in prison for murder of 'Chef Doug,' human trafficking of teen girl

DETROIT - The Detroit man found guilty in the murder of a Marine and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old girl received a 120-year prison sentence on Tuesday.

Travun Baskerville was in court for the homicide of Douglas Calhoun -- also known as "Chef Doug" -- and the human trafficking of a 17-year-old Detroit girl.

Baskerville was found guilty of second-degree murder, human trafficking enterprise involving death, human trafficking of a minor for criminal sexual activity, child sexually abusive activity, possession of child sexually abusive material, felon in possession of a firearm and a felony firearms violation.

He was sentenced to 60-100 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction and another 60-100 years in prison for the human trafficking conviction. Those sentences are to be served consecutively, meaning Baskerville won't be able to get out of prison for at least 120 years. It's a life sentence.

Watch the sentencing here:

Baskerville killed Calhoun on June 1, 2017 after getting into an argument at Baskerville's home in the 14600 block of Burgess Street.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Baskerville had been engaged in the human trafficking of a 16-year-old girl. The girl, who is now 17, called Calhoun on June 1, 2017, and arranged to meet him at Baskerville's home. That's when Calhoun went to the home, got into an argument with Baskerville and was killed, the prosecutor's office said.

Baskerville fatally shot Calhoun and took his body to a vacant home, according to the prosecutor. His body was found July 7 at a vacant house on Greydale Avenue. The girl led police to the body, and the medical examiner determined he died from gunshot wounds.

Baskerville's 17-year-old ex-girlfriend stated during her testimony that Baskerville regularly set up sexual appointments for the girl and Calhoun went to Baskerville's home for an appointment. An ad was posted to Backpage for the services beginning in 2016.

She also told the court an argument began after Calhoun demanded to have sexual intercourse without a condom. The witness said the argument escalated and Baskerville pulled out a gun and shot Calhoun. She told the court they dragged the body to the backyard of a vacant home and dumped his body in a dumpster.

The prosecution also played a phone recording of Baskerville calling the girlfriend from jail and telling her to stay quiet and that he'd be willing to take the blame.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.