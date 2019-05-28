Detroit man, woman charged after three police officers injured in shootout

DETROIT - A man and a woman have been charged in connection with a shootout that left three Detroit police officers injured on the city's west side.

Three officers were on routine patrol duty in a marked police vehicle when they stopped at 10:35 p.m. May 18 to investigate an SUV in an alley in the 16500 block of Greenfield Road, police said.

The SUV was being driven by Deantrae Corey Oneal, 22, of Detroit, and Breanna Washington, 22, of Detroit, was in the front passenger seat, according to authorities.

While Officer Christopher Bush investigated, police said Oneal put the car in reverse and struck Bush's legs.

According to police, Oneal got out of the car and fired a handgun at the three officers.

The officers returned gunfire with Oneal before he fled on foot, police said.

Investigators found Oneal in the basement of a house in the 15700 block of Prest Street, according to authorities.

Bush suffered leg injuries, Officer Mario Rodriguez was injured in the abdomen and a third officer was injured, but didn't suffer gunshot wounds, police said.

All three officers were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Oneal was taken by medical officials to a nearby hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, police said.

He is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, resisting/obstructing/assaulting a police officer causing serious impairment, second-degree home invasion, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, two counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury and three felony firearms violations.

Oneal was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 4 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 11.

Washington is accused of giving police false information when they were investigating the shooting. She is charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Washington is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court.

