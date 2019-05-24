Detroit man charged in police shootings

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Deantrae Corey Oneal has been charged in connection with shooting and wounding two Detroit police officers and injuring a third.

The shootings happened on Saturday night when three officers were on duty and noticed a vehicle driving in the wrong direction in an alley near Florence Street and Greenfield Road.

Oneal was allegedly driving the vehicle with a 22-year-old woman in the passenger seat. Police said that, while he was being investigated by one of the officers, he became uncooperative and placed the car in reverse and the car hit the officer's legs.

Oneal then allegedly exited the car and fired shots at the three officers. Police said that one of the officers suffered leg injuries and another was wounded in the abdomen.

They said the third officer was injured but not shot.

Police said the officers exchanged gunfire with Oneal before he ran off on foot.

A multidepartment manhunt eventually led to the arrest of Oneal, who was found hiding in the basement of a house in the 15700 block of Prest Street, according to police.

Police said Oneal was taken to a hospital after the shooting.

Worthy said Oneal has been charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder; resisting, obstructing, assaulting, causing serious impairment to a police officer; second-degree home invasion; felon in possession; carrying a concealed weapon; two counts of resisting, obstructing, causing injury to a police officer; and three counts of felony firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the 36th District Court.

