Detroit medical assistant charged with stealing patient information at Pontiac doctor's office

PONTIAC, Mich. - A medical assistant at a doctor's office in Pontiac has been charged with stealing personal identifying information from patients and defrauding the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Aline Harris, 34, of Detroit, is charged with wire fraud, wrongful disclosure of health information and identity theft.

According to the indictment, Harris was printing out patients’ profiles, which contained personal identifying information, and giving the information to others who used them to commit federal crimes.

Harris also lied to the Michigan UIA and collected more than $33,000 in unemployment benefits to which she was not entitled, according to authorities.

Harris was arrested and arraigned Tuesday. She was released on a personal bond.

