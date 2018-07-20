Detroit Medical Center to offer concussion screenings for middle school, high school athletes

DETROIT - The Detroit Medical Center sports medicine department and pediatric concussion experts at the DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan are providing ImPACT baseline concussion assessments for athletes aged 12-18.

High school football practice begins throughout the state of Michigan on Aug. 6. In addition to the yearly annual physical, athletes in impact sports such as football, hockey and soccer are being encouraged to get an annual baseline concussion screening done before the season begins.

Dr. Sadiq Haque, a physician at DMC Sports Medicine who frequently works with the Detroit Red Wings, said regular screenings are important to create a baseline for physicians to gauge when an athlete can return to play after a potential concussion.

The test measures an athlete’s short and long term memory, visual motor speed and reaction time. These results are recorded, and in the event an athlete suffers a concussion, a post-injury test is conducted and the results are compared to the baseline test to help determine the degree of impairment before a decision can be made for them to return to their sport.

"This baseline test is an important tool and will help us make appropriate decisions so athletes can safely return to the field of play," Haque said.

In a 2017 survey conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 15,000 children in grades nine through 12, said they had suffered at least one concussion over the prior year. Additionally, 6 percent of respondents reported two or more concussions over the past 12 months, and 2 percent said they'd experienced four or more head injuries.

Due to limited space, athletes are required to register in advance. A $25 fee is required at the time of registration.

Registration can be found at the DMC's official website here.

Troy -- Aug. 9 from 5-8 p.m.

DMC Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

201 W. Big Beaver Rd. #1060

Detroit -- Aug. 13 from 5-8 p.m.

Children’s Hospital of Michigan

Specialty Center-Detroit

3950 Beaubien Blvd.

West Bloomfield Twp. -- Aug. 16 from 5-8 p.m.

DMC Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

6525 W. Maple Rd. #101e

