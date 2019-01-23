Detroit Metro Airport reopens after closure due to weather

DETROIT - Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) is reopened Wednesday morning after closing Tuesday night due to icy conditions.

The airport reopened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Statement from DTW:

“Detroit Metropolitan Airport is now open. Weather conditions have improved enough to allow the deicing fluid to be effective. At this time, one runway, the surrounding taxiways and deice pads are open. Throughout the morning, maintenance crews will continue working hard to reopen the remaining runways and taxiways. Customers are still encouraged to check with their airline regarding flight status and before heading to the airport.”

The airport was first closed Tuesday evening due to ice and snow. Flights were not going in or out of DTW. Some travelers had to spend the night at the airport.

Airport goers were reporting trouble finding parking Wednesday morning as travelers remained at a standstill.

Check with your airline to determine if your flight has been affected.

Here is a statement from the airport Wednesday morning:

Detroit Metropolitan Airport remains closed this morning due to icy conditions. Maintenance crews have been working around the clock. They are making progress as the weather begins to improve; however, it is too soon to determine when DTW will reopen.

