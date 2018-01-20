Detroit nonprofit seeks nominations of veteran families to get new home

DETROIT - A local nonprofit is seeking nominations of veteran families for a program to give a veteran a new home.

I Am New Detroit is leading the effort to put a veteran and their family into a house on Detroit's west side. Nominees do not need to be Michigan residents.

The top five nominees will go to the third annual Black Tie Gala, where the winner will be announced.

To nominate a veteran or yourself, click here. Nominations are open until Jan. 26.

