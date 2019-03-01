Detroit paramedic, EMT fired on accusations they didn't perform CPR on man who died of heart attack

DETROIT - A Detroit paramedic and emergency medical technician were fired after accusations that they didn't perform CPR on a 30-year-old man who died of a heart attack, authorities said.

But a union official is disputing the claim, according to officials.

It's difficult for Nancy Hodges to talk about Jan. 4, when her nephew, Patrick Clemons, collapsed on the floor.

"He couldn't breathe," Hodges said.

Family members told 911 officials Clemons was having a heart attack.

Hodges said the Detroit medics who arrived were yelling at Clemons to get up. She said she didn't see either medic perform CPR.

Clemons died at Sinai Grace Hospital. His mother blasted the EMS crew in a letter to the city of Detroit, writing, "They robbed my son of his life, and that is called murder."

Detroit fire officials investigated the case last week and fired paramedic Julian Holts and EMT Michael Morgan for "neglect of duty for not performing CPR" on Clemons.

Bill Harp, of the Detroit Firefighters Union, said there's a dispute over a new heart monitor that was given only to medics. It not only documents heart rate, but the quality of the CPR patients receive.

Harp said data from the monitor shows Morgan was administering CPR to Clemons.

"It is highly unlikely that quality CPR was being performed," the report reads.

You can watch Shawn Ley's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.