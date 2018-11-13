Detroit police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting woman in alley

DETROIT - Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a reported sexual assault that happened on Detroit's west side at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield Road.

Police said a woman was approached by the man at a bus stop. He then allegedly pulled her into an alley and sexually assaulted her. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Officials launched an investigation and shared video from a Project Green light location, hoping citizens would be able to identify the suspect. Police did receive tips.

Investigators located the suspect Sunday before 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of Grand Street. The Wayne County prosecutor's office approved a warrant.

The suspect has been identified as Tyree Davis-Miller, 28. He was charged with one count of kidnapping, one county of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of criminal sexual conduct assault with intent/sexual penetration.

He was arraigned Tuesday and bond was remanded.

