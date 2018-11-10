Detroit police look for suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman in an alley

Detroit police released this image of the man accused of pulling a woman into an alley and then sexually assautling her as she waited at a bus stop.

DETROIT - Police are searching for the man wanted in connection to a case of sexual assault that happened on the city's west side around 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of Schoolcraft and Greenfield Road.

The incident happened after a woman was approached by the man at a bus stop. According to police, the suspect then pulled the victim into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black man, in his 30s to early 40s, with a dark complexion, large build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a Detroit Tigers baseball cap, a dark colored Carhartt style hooded jacket, with a white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.