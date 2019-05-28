Detroit police arrest man suspected of fatally shooting 18-year-old over pair of sunglasses

DETROIT - Detroit police said they arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting over a pair of Cartier sunglasses.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday after 11 p.m. inside a Valero gas station at 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive.

Family members said Lateo Garrett and his brother stopped at the gas station to get something to drink. Police said a man tried to grab Garrett's glasses, Garrett stepped back and the man shot him.

The suspect fled the scene and escaped in a red Chevy Cobalt with three other men inside. He was arrested Tuesday.

ORIGINAL: Detroit police: Teen fatally shot by man trying to steal his sunglasses

Suspect in fatal gas station shooting. (Detroit police)

Persons of interest in fatal gas station shooting. (Detroit police)

Below is a short video Detroit police released of the suspect:

