Detroit police: Teen fatally shot by man trying to steal his sunglasses

DETROIT - A teenager lost his life over a pair of sunglasses, according to Detroit police.

The 18-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday after 11 p.m. inside a Valero Gas station at 7 Mile Road and Outer Drive.

Family members said Lateo Garrett and his brother stopped at the gas station to get something to drink. Police said a man tried to grab Garrett's glasses; Garrett stepped back and that's when the man shot him.

The suspect fled the scene and escaped in a red Chevy Cobalt with three other men inside.

Family members are hoping security cameras will help identify the man who shot the teen.

Detroit police are working to identify and locate one suspect and two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting.

Police said the suspect is a black man believed to be 20 to 25 years old. He has a slim build and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the number "6" in red lettering on the back and red wording on the front and gray sweatpants with white shoes.

Suspect in fatal gas station shooting. (Detroit police)

The first person of interest is described as a black man with long braids, slim build. He was wearing a dark t-shirt, blue Adidas pants with a white stripe on the side.

The second person of interest is described as a black man with short natural hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Persons of interest in fatal gas station shooting. (Detroit police)

Police are asking anyone with informaiton to contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Below is a short video Detroit police released of the suspect:

