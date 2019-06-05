Detroit police arrest suspect in triple-homicide near Grosse Point Park border

DETROIT - Police arrested a man on suspicion of a triple-homicide that occurred Memorial Day weekend.

According to authorities, the arrest happened on Clairmont Avenue, between 14th Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard. The suspected gunman had been on the run since three people were gunned down Saturday in a home on Devonshire Road.

RELATED: Memorial Day weekend off to violent start in Detroit

The family said all three were members of the LGBTQ community.

The suspect is reportedly an ex-boyfriend and police aren't investigating it as a hate crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-593-2250.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.