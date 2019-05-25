Memorial Day weekend off to violent start in Detroit

Today's shootings come after five shootings happened Thursday night into Friday morning. A total of seven people were shot.

DETROIT - Memorial Day weekend has started off with a lot of violence in Detroit.

Just Saturday morning, three fatal shootings happened.

Detroit police blocked off parts of Devonshire Road for hours Saturday as they investigated a deadly shooting in a home around 5 a.m.

A witness said she heard an argument and people yelling, then seconds later, she heard gunshots.

“One person ran out the front door and ran down the street. Inside the living room area, two people were shot inside the house on the first floor. One other victim had run down the stairs after being shot,” said Capt. Michael Dicicco, with Detroit police.

Police said one victim, a 20-year-old, is in critical condition. The other two victims are 20 and 21 years old.

Family members were too emotional to talk on camera but told Local 4’s Larry Spruill they are trying to figure out what happened and why.

But the violent start to Memorial Day weekend didn't start there. Police said a 16-year-old boy was with his friends around 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East State Fair when a black Dodge Challenger pulled up and someone inside fired several shots at the victim. He’s in stable condition.

About 45 minutes later, around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, another shooting happened in the 600 block of Collingwood Street.

Police said a 60-year-old man was shot while driving a Checker Cab silver Dodge Caravan. He crashed into the tree and died, according to police.

If you have any information, call police at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

