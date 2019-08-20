Detroit police arrest third suspect in connection with carjacking of off-duty officer

DETROIT - Detroit police have arrested a third suspect involved in an armed carjacking of an off-duty police officer last week, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Weddel Street in Taylor, police said.

A warrant requested will be submitted Wednesday to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, officials said.

The carjacking happened before 3 a.m. Aug. 13 at a BP gas station on Fort Street near Clark Avenue in Detroit. Police said an off-duty Harper Woods police officer went into the gas station, and when he came out, a gunman approached him, took his keys and stole his truck.

One person was arrested after a pursuit, authorities said. The stolen truck crashed in Melvindale, and officers said they found the suspect hiding in a backyard. Police believe that suspect is one of three who have been involved in a series of carjackings.

Last week, officials identified and located a second vehicle believed to be involved in the carjacking. They saw the suspects Aug. 13 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. That's when police said one of the two suspects fired several shots in the direction of officers.

"We know who you are, just simply turn yourself in," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said at a press conference Tuesday.

Police were looking for Kyle Joseph Cherry, 22. He was taken into custody last week.

The driver who was with Cherry is the third suspect taken into custody, according to authorities.

