Detroit police take man into custody after shots fired during manhunt for carjacking suspects

DETROIT - A man police were looking for Tuesday afternoon in connection with a shots fired incident with Detroit police has been taken into custody.

An off-duty police officer who was filling up on gas before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station on Fort Street near Clark Avenue was carjacked. Investigators said the driver went into the gas station and when he came out, a gunman approached him, took his keys and his truck.

Watch the video above for the full report from Local 4 News at 4.

Police located that truck Tuesday and after a pursuit it crashed in Melvindale. After a short foot chase, officers said they found the suspect hiding in a backyard and took them into custody without incident.

Officials identified and located a second vehicle believed to be involved in the carjacking from early Tuesday morning. They saw the suspects and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. That's when police said one of the two suspects fired several shots in the direction of officers.

"We know who you are, just simply turn yourself in," Detroit Police Chief James Craig said at a press conference Tuesday.

Police were looking for 22-year-old Kyle Joseph Cherry. He was described by police as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was believed to be in the area of Cahalan and Green streets.

Police said they believed Cherry was armed and dangerous. He has an extensive criminal history and police believe him and two other suspects are involved in other carjackings.

Watch the report from Local 4 News at 5:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.