Detroit police search for 3rd suspect in off-duty cop's carjacking

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for the third suspect involved in an armed carjacking of an off-duty police officer this week.

Officers spent Thursday night rushing inside a Southwest Detroit home, knocking down doors and busting through windows. The suspect was not there and no arrests were made.

The situation began before 3 a.m. Tuesday at a BP gas station on Fort Street near Clark Avenue in Detroit. Police said the driver, an off-duty Harper Woods police officer went into the gas station and when he came out a gunman approached him, took his keys and stole his truck.

One person was arrested after a pursuit. The stolen truck crashed in Melvindale and officers found the suspect hiding in a backyard. Police believe that suspect is one of three who have been involved in a series of carjackings.

So far, police have two suspects in custody. The third suspect has not been publicly identified and is still at large.

Here is the video of the carjacking:

