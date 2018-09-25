Detroit police: Baby found underneath car after being ejected in suspected drunken driving crash

DETROIT - The fast action of some everyday heroes saved a baby's life after a crash caused the infant to be ejected from a vehicle.

Police said the woman behind the wheel is in custody, and the little girl is expected to make a full recovery.

Adrian Ortiz said he saw a white Toyota sail through a stop sign and into a pickup truck. He ran to the crash scene to see if he could help.

"I see the lady pass the stop sign and then bam," Ortiz said. "Then I hear a baby crying."

While he was trying to find the source of the cries, the woman behind the wheel was trying to leave the scene, police said.

"She tried to take off, but by the grace of God, the car wouldn't move because she was burning rubber," Ortiz said. "I looked under the car and then I see the little baby's feet, and I'm like, 'No, no, no.'"

The woman got out of the car and walked away, according to officials.

Ortiz and other good Samaritans lifted the Toyota to get the child out from underneath.

Detroit police arrived at the scene and tracked down the driver, who smelled like marijuana and alcohol, according to authorities. She was taken into custody.

