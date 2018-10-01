Mother accused of driving drunk in Detroit crash that ejected baby underneath car

Tynisha Clay has been charged in an alleged drunken driving crash. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A mother has been charged in connection with a Detroit crash that resulted in a baby girl being ejected from the vehicle.

Tynisha Clay, 36, is accused of being drunk, speeding through a stop sign and crashing into a pickup truck.

Adrian Ortiz said he saw the crash.

"I see the lady pass the stop sign, and then bam," Ortiz said. "Then I hear a baby crying."

While he was trying to find the source of the cries, Clay, behind the wheel, was trying to leave the scene, police said.

"She tried to take off, but by the grace of God, the car wouldn't move because she was burning rubber," Ortiz said. "I looked under the car, and then I see the little baby's feet, and I'm like, 'No, no, no.'"

Clay got out of the car and walked away, according to officials.

Ortiz and other good Samaritans lifted the Toyota to get the child out from underneath.

Detroit police arrived at the scene and tracked down Clay, who smelled like marijuana and alcohol, according to authorities. She was taken into custody.

Clay is charged with second-degree child abuse, failing to stop during a person injury accident, operating with a high blood-alcohol content, operating while intoxicated with an occupant younger than 16 years old and driving with an invalid license.

The baby girl is expected to be OK, officials said.

