Detroit police find several cremated remains at former Howell Funeral Home

DETROIT - Police said what appears to be several sets of cremated remains were found inside an abandoned funeral home on Dexter Avenue near Fenkell Avenue.

Police made the discovery Wednesday in the former Howell Funeral Home.

"We are reviewing this matter and will open a consumer complaint to begin an investigation," said Jason Moon, with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

In October, 63 fetus remains were removed from Perry Funeral Home on Trumbull Avenue in Detroit.

"Heinous conditions and negligent conduct" prompted LARA to suspend the mortuary science licenses of the Perry Funeral Home and its director, Gary Deak, according to a news release from LARA.

The former Cantrell Funeral Home was shut down in April for "deplorable conditions." In October, the bodies of 11 infants were found in the ceiling of the former funeral home.

