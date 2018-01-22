Detroit police investigate deadly shooting after car slams into building

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting that involved a car slamming into a building on Monday morning.
The shooting happened in the area of E. State Fair near John R. Police tell Local 4 at least one man is dead.
Story is developing.
BREAKING - #Detroit Police investigating shooting in area of E. State Fair near John R. Car also hit the building. pic.twitter.com/lCob2aOZeW — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) January 22, 2018
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.