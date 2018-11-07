Detroit police investigate man who walks around woman's home, shooting into windows

DETROIT - Detroit police and residents on the city's west side are trying to figure out why a man has been shooting into an elderly woman's home, according to officials.

Detroit investigators said it's happened multiple times, but they can't figure out why.

"Normally he comes in the middle of the night," neighbor Alecia Cook said. "It's weird."

Residents on Clairmount Avenue near Joy Road and I-96 are baffled by the shootings. They said they can't figure out who is shooting at the home or why.

Officials said it's happened three or four times. One incident was captured by newly installed surveillance cameras.

Video clearly shows the man walking around the woman's home Monday, firing into every window and door he passes.

The woman's home and car were left riddled with bullet holes.

The 84-year-old woman didn't want to talk on camera, but her close friends said her sister is out of the state and she doesn't have the means to move out.

She has been forced to use plastic for windows, officials said.

Detroit police have extra patrols in the neighborhood.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video above is asked to call Detroit police.

