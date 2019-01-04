Detroit police investigating fatal shooting flagged down by victims of separate shooting

DETROIT - Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Thursday along Eight Mile Road.

A 36-year-old father of five is dead after being shot at a market near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Ohio Street.

He was gunned down by two men who confronted him in the doorway of the Bottoms Up Party Store.

"He was a family man," a relative said. "He looked out for family, and that's what he was about."

The gunmen left in a black Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300 traveling southbound on Cherrylawn Street.

As police were investigating the shooting, a group of people in a black Chevrolet Impala pulled up with a man who was badly bleeding from a gunshot wound. He was shot a few blocks away in Royal Oak Township.

The circumstances of how he was injured and by whom are unknown, but those in the car were rushing him to the hospital when they saw the police lights.

Michigan State Police troopers are looking for the gunman in Royal Oak Township near Wyoming Avenue.

The family of the man who died at the market is hoping police can find that shooter, too.

Police are reviewing surveillance tapes and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.