Detroit police launch investigation into case involving man who was shot at candlelight vigil

According to police, the victim was at the candlelight vigil near a cemetery when he heard shots, ran and then realized he was shot.

DETROIT - Police have launched an investigation into a case involving a 22-year-old man who was shot at candlelight vigil Saturday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Erwin and Edgewood.

According to police, the victim was at the candlelight vigil near a cemetery when he heard shots, ran and then realized he was shot.

The vicitm is in stable condition. Police are still searching for the shooter. If you have any information, call 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.