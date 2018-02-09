Detroit police locate missing 3-year-old girl taken by non-custodial mother

DETROIT - Detroit police located 3-year-old Shonell Perry Friday afternoon after she was allegedly taken from a home on Biltmore Street by her non-custodial mother, Lucia Perry.

The child was found at about 3 p.m. on Detroit's west side.

Investigators said Shonell's father was away from the home Thursday night when Lucia arrived and requested to use the restroom. The father's 17-year-old son, who was home at the time with Shonell, allegedly allowed Lucia to enter.

Authorities said the son went upstairs and when he came down Shonell and Lucia were gone.

Lucia is in good physical condition but suffers from bi-polar schizophrenia and takes medication. She was taken into custody.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.