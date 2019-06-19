Detroit police look for trio wanted in connection with shooting at west side Coney Island

Detroit police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a shooting at a Coney Island on June 19, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a shooting at a Coney Island on Wednesday.

The victim, a 40-year-old regular customer, was at Nicky D's Coney Island at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads just after 2 a.m. when two men and a woman became angry about the restaurant's lack of fried mushrooms.

A worker said the group left but returned about a half hour later with the license plate removed from their vehicle. The woman stayed inside the vehicle while the men went inside the restaurant and allegedly started a fight before shooting the victim, who was waiting for his food.

The man was shot in the face. He was listed in critical condition.

