Detroit police look for trio wanted in connection with shooting at west side Coney Island

Customer shot in face

By Amber Ainsworth

Detroit police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a shooting at a Coney Island on June 19, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for three people wanted in connection with a shooting at a Coney Island on Wednesday.

MORE: Man shot at Coney Island by customers angry that restaurant didn't have fried mushrooms

Police said this man is wanted in connection with a shooting June 19, 2019 at a Detroit Coney Island. (WDIV)

The victim, a 40-year-old regular customer, was at Nicky D's Coney Island at 7 Mile and Greenfield roads just after 2 a.m. when two men and a woman became angry about the restaurant's lack of fried mushrooms.

Detroit police said three people involved in a shooting June 19, 2019 were in this truck. (WDIV)

A worker said the group left but returned about a half hour later with the license plate removed from their vehicle. The woman stayed inside the vehicle while the men went inside the restaurant and allegedly started a fight before shooting the victim, who was waiting for his food.

The man was shot in the face. He was listed in critical condition.

